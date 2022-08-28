“It’s not glamorous, it’s brutal. It takes its toll on your private life”: Sylvester Stallone talks about hard work directing a movie

He needs no introduction. It is Sylvester , one of the best known men on the planet. He was Rambo, RockyTango (Tango and Cash. 1989), Marion Cobretti (Cobra1986), Lincoln Hawk (Hawk1987) and later in time he became a new action hero known as Barney Ross from the saga The indestructibles. He participated in Marvel and DC in recent years at the hands of James Gunn and returned to the saga of Rockybut as part of believe 1 and 2. Tireless, eternal, always looking for new challenges, he has now become a retired superhero in Nemesis.

“I think there’s a point where, okay, you can’t kind of do a 29-year-old Rambo because you have to honor who you are, your age.” , Stallone was honest in the middle of a press conference for a few specialized media from around the world in which TechSmart participated. In this film, directed by julius avery (overlord), the actor plays Joe, a man who works in the city’s garbage collection until a boy named Sam, played by Javon wanna Walton (Euphoria, The Umbrella Academy) recognizes and identifies him as the city’s missing superhero: Samaritan.

In this film, directed by Julius Avery, the actor plays Joe. (Prime video)

“There is a moment when you stop caring about everything, that is, life, yourself, everything. So I thought that this guy, the strength of him, is in the determination of him and he still has great physical power instead of speed. He’s not jumping through the air, he’s not that kind of person. It’s like a very powerful individual who is still in the real world a little bit. He can not fly. He can’t see through walls or whatever. No fire comes out of his mouth. He is just one type of superhero. He is almost like a modern Hercules” describes his character the movie superstar.

- Advertisement -

The synopsis says that Nemesis follow joe smith (Stallone), years after his hero days. Since he ended his crime fighting career, Smith has been making a living as a garbage collector. But when he saves a young boy, the little boy recognizes the supposedly missing hero right away and tells him that a job picking up trash off the street isn’t exactly the most subtle cover for a former crime fighter trying to leave it all behind. And herein lies the film’s biggest challenge for Stallone, who is also a producer.

“Nemesis” follows Joe Smith (Stallone), years after his hero days. (Prime video)

“There is tremendous achievement by certain directors and certain companies like Marvel and DC that have really pushed the superhero universe to the max. I mean, everything you can imagine has been created. But in turn, I feel like there’s nothing quite as relatable as being hit by a car or walking down a dark alley. There is a shadow coming from behind you. That’s very relatable,” he described some of the challenges of producing and starring in this original Prime Video.

The actor, also starring in the upcoming series called, tulsa kingis a producer of Nemesis and when asked by one of the attendees why he did not direct this film that had him involved in a good number of roles, the actor said: “I directed some things and it’s not like they pulled your spleen out of your nose with a tractor , but it’s not fun. It is hard work. It’s not , it’s . It takes its toll on your life. Forget sleeping. You answer 8,000 questions a day. It’s hard. And then you have post-production, so you don’t really have a life. And I know there’s a certain point where you’ve slowed down.”

The actor is also a producer on this film. (Prime video)

The director of the film is julius averywhich in addition to the aforementioned overlordhave Son of a Gun with Ewan McGregor Y Alice Vikander, and is already working on The Pope’s Exorcist. Stallone praised the Australian director’s work for his enthusiasm: “In this case I preferred a young director. They are hungry, they live for this. This is your moment. That testosterone is coming out of their ears and they’re going to stay up late if they have to. That’s why I think if you’re going to make that kind of movie, you need this kind of energy. I’ve done it the other way around and it hasn’t gone very well for me”.

- Advertisement -

The New York-born actor knows he will always be considered an action hero. That he does what he does, he will always be related to that kind of role or Rocky. “I would like to get over it”, she slides before the question of why he continues to risk in the genre when he could do other things. However, she explains why: “I think when I started there was no real, what I call ‘action cinema.’ There were action beats, there were car chases, there was this and that. A fight. But this is a really fascinating genre where you can turn off the sound and know what the story is just through physical movement. So when I did Rambo, I literally said: ‘turn off the sound and people will know what the story is’. That’s when I realized how important this genre could be. It’s modern mythology.”

Nemesis is already available in Prime Video.

: