It’s not Black Mirror: Steve Jobs is “revived” in chat created with ChatGPT

Artificial intelligence surprises us more every day. Today we’re going to talk about a programmer who used ChatGPT to “revive” Steve Jobs through an online chat with answers in the same voice as the iconic founder of Apple. The person responsible for the feat was John H. Meyer, who was equally impressed with his creation.

The idea is similar to that of Play.ht, the company that recreated Jobs’s voice for an interview with Joe Rogan. However, here we have some differences, such as natural language responses about current knowledge thanks to ChatGPT and facts about it that are available on the internet.

This is crazy and absolutely surreal! I trained an AI on Steve Jobs' voice… …and then connected it to the chatGPT API 🤯 …and finally, connected it all to Facebook Messenger to allow for 2-way voice conversations with Steve Jobs about anything! 🤖 Final product (sound… pic.twitter.com/tQ8Qha9map — John H. Meyer 🚀 (@BEASTMODE) March 20, 2023

Also, Meyer says he didn't use the voice created by Play.ht in his experiment, which was integrated into Facebook Messenger with the ChatGPT API. Another difference is that the chat only allows you to send messages via text, as only responses come via voice. Some of the questions asked by Meyer include the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on Apple and tips on parenting.