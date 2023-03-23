5G News
It's not Black Mirror: Steve Jobs is "revived" in chat created with...

It’s not Black Mirror: Steve Jobs is “revived” in chat created with ChatGPT

Apple

Published on

Abraham
It's not Black Mirror: Steve Jobs is
its not black mirror steve jobs is revived in chat.jpeg
- Advertisement -

Artificial intelligence surprises us more every day. Today we’re going to talk about a programmer who used ChatGPT to “revive” Steve Jobs through an online chat with answers in the same voice as the iconic founder of Apple. The person responsible for the feat was John H. Meyer, who was equally impressed with his creation.

The idea is similar to that of Play.ht, the company that recreated Jobs’s voice for an interview with Joe Rogan. However, here we have some differences, such as natural language responses about current knowledge thanks to ChatGPT and facts about it that are available on the internet.

Also, Meyer says he didn’t use the voice created by Play.ht in his experiment, which was integrated into Facebook Messenger with the ChatGPT API.

- Advertisement -

Another difference is that the chat only allows you to send messages via text, as only responses come via voice. Some of the questions asked by Meyer include the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on Apple and tips on parenting.

The idea is very interesting, but it is worth saying that it still does not have the potential to give the same answers that Jobs would say if he were still alive, as it would be necessary to train the AI ​​with his biography for this to be possible.

Meyer says that the idea is not yet ready to be released to everyone, as there is still concern about how this type of tool could be used by people, both for good and for evil.

- Advertisement -

