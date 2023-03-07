It’s in Brazil? iPhone 14 satellite SOS to reach 6 more countries in March

The SOS via Satellite of the iPhone 14 line has already saved the lives of several people in emergency situations in the United States and Canada. Now Apple has announced that the feature will come to countries, totaling full coverage in 12 regions of the world by the end of March 2023.
Among the countries where the iPhone 14 Satellite SOS will be available until the end of March are:
- Austria
- Belgium
- Italy
- Luxembourg
- Netherlands
- Portugal
SOS via Satellite was launched for the iPhone 14 line in November 2022 and allows users to send SMS messages asking for help using satellites if they are in a region where there is no signal from their operator and WiFi connection. The service is free for the first two years of use after iPhone activation.
With these additions, iPhone 14 Satellite SOS will be available in 12 countries including:
- Germany
- Canada
- U.S
- France
- Ireland
- UK
The service uses Globalstar satellites to function, but Apple warns that it may fail if the weather is overcast, the user is in a place where there is no clear view of the sky or above 62º in altitude.
