5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
ChatGPT
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
HomeTech GiantsAppleIt's in Brazil? iPhone 14 satellite SOS to reach 6 more...

It’s in Brazil? iPhone 14 satellite SOS to reach 6 more countries in March

AppleTech News

Published on

By Abraham
iPhone 14 Plus undergoes camera test and is behind Google Pixel 7 in DxOMark ranking
- Advertisement -

The SOS via Satellite of the iPhone 14 line has already saved the lives of several people in emergency situations in the United States and Canada. Now Apple has announced that the feature will come to countries, totaling full coverage in 12 regions of the world by the end of March 2023.

Among the countries where the iPhone 14 Satellite SOS will be available until the end of March are:

  • Austria
  • Belgium
  • Italy
  • Luxembourg
  • Netherlands
  • Portugal

SOS via Satellite was launched for the iPhone 14 line in November 2022 and allows users to send SMS messages asking for help using satellites if they are in a region where there is no signal from their operator and WiFi connection. The service is free for the first two years of use after iPhone activation.

SOS via Satellite on the iPhone 14. Image: Apple
- Advertisement -

With these additions, iPhone 14 Satellite SOS will be available in 12 countries including:

Epic Games gains allies in its legal fight against Apple

  • Germany
  • Canada
  • U.S
  • France
  • Ireland
  • UK

The service uses Globalstar satellites to function, but Apple warns that it may fail if the weather is overcast, the user is in a place where there is no clear view of the sky or above 62º in altitude.

know more
  • The Apple iPhone 14 is available on Amazon for BRL 5,599. The cost-benefit is average and this is the best model in this price range.
  • The Apple iPhone 14 Plus is available from Extra for BRL 6,614. The cost-benefit is average and this is the best model in this price range.
  • The Apple iPhone 14 Pro is available from Extra for BRL 7,299. The cost-benefit is average and this is the best model in this price range.
  • The Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max is available from Extra for BRL 8,009. The cost-benefit is average and this is the best model in this price range.
(updated March 07, 2023, 1:10 PM)

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Microsoft

Samsung announces chocolate mint mouse and keyboard set

Enthusiasts of vibrant colors, chocoholics or eager for novelties in unusual devices can be...
Tech News

Do you like Outlook and have a Mac computer? There is very good news for you

One of the best email clients that currently exist is Outlook. This...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: info@voonze.com

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.