HomeTech GiantsMicrosoftIt's goodbye time! Microsoft will permanently disable Internet Explorer in 2023

It’s goodbye time! Microsoft will permanently disable Internet Explorer in 2023

Tech GiantsMicrosoftTech News

Published on

By Abraham
It's goodbye time! Microsoft will permanently disable Internet Explorer in 2023
- Advertisement -

THE Microsoft is ready toto kill‘ for good internet explorer in the next year. In this sense, the company has plans to launch an update for the edge with the intention of implementing a patch that disables the old browser instead of using the windows update for that action.

It is worth remembering that the browser’s retirement took place in June, with the company taking the attitude of redirecting users to use the Chromium-based navigation app. This change, by the way, should not affect companies that have already switched browsers, according to the developer itself.

Also according to Microsoft, organizations that still use Internet Explorer should migrate to Edge before the date on which it will be officially discontinued to avoid operation problems. Recently, IE came to be exploited by North Korean hackers, who took advantage of a security hole in the program.

- Advertisement -

Even so, some items like the icon on the Start Menu and on the toolbar should still remain for a while. This is because the company itself states that it should not do the removal overnight. As such, it is expected to release further updates for the complete removal of the old browser during 2023.


The official farewell date, in turn, is February 14th of next year. Likewise, subsequent updates should be released in the months of May and June. With that, it can be said that Microsoft will put the last shovel of lime on Internet Explorer.

Do you still use the browser? Which browser will you migrate when IE is finally disabled? Tell us in the comments!

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Microsoft

Dell launches Latitude 7230 Rugged Extreme in Brazil as new tablet for challenging locations

Dell presented a new tablet in the Europeian market. The Latitude 7230...
iphone

Apple Sing, the Apple Music karaoke interface that you will surely want to try

Karaoke is an activity that many often enjoy with friends, family or even alone,...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.