It’s coming: WhatsApp will receive one of the most useful functions of Telegram soon

Two weeks ago we saw WABetaInfo reporting that WhatsApp is testing the option for the user to send messages to themselves on iOS, which allows you to create a kind of archive of conversations. Now Engadget is claiming that this function will soon be released to more users on iOS and Android as well.

Today’s source claims that WhatsApp will release the option to send messages to itself to all users in the coming weeks, this means that we are not just talking about those who signed up to receive the beta version of the application. When the novelty is released, you will be able to see your own contact in the list when you share a message with someone, then just select yourself and forward.

In addition, Engadget says that it will also be allowed to pin messages to the top of the line of messages forwarded to yourself, as already happens in all Telegram chats. Other new features that should arrive soon to the Meta application also include status with voice messages, polls in the desktop version, a new camera mode on Android and reminders for missed calls when the Do Not Disturb mode was activated.