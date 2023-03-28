It’s coming: Amazon Prime Video’s Fallout series has finished filming

Amazon announced in January 2022 that it would start filming for the series based on the Fallout game franchise and today actor Walton Goggins confirmed that they have already ended, which means that the studio must now focus on post-production. Giggins is part of the cast and has already stood out for participating in several films.

In the publication, Goggins claims that the series will be an “incredible tsunami”: Nothing makes me happier than living in this moment and contemplating the potential of the moment to come. What’s around that corner… this mantra has served me well. Here is the road we are all walking. Hope you find fun in every step. The series will be directed by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, who are the creators of WestWorld. Nolan will be responsible for directing the first episode, while the producers will be Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner.

View this photo on Instagram A post shared by Walton Goggins (@waltongogginsbonafide)

Todd Howard from Bethesda Game Studios, James Altman from Bethesda Softworks and Athena Wickham from Kilter Films will also be present in the production of the live action based on the game, which should ensure that several references from the game must be present in the series that still does not have a release date. premiere set.

Amazon Prime has officially started filming the Fallout TV series starring Walton Goggins. pic.twitter.com/hKGRnJglKL — Xbox News (@_XboxNews) July 18, 2022