It’s already time for Android 13: Google releases the first developer preview | Download

By: Abraham

Date:

The very first details had already emerged in December, but now Android 13 it begins to be reality. In fact, Google has just released the first developer preview of the new iteration of the green robot. And therefore those who own a Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 4a, Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro and want to taste the Tiramisu (this is the code name chosen by big G) prepared by Mountain View can do so by following the link in SOURCE, where the necessary procedure is also illustrated – always bearing in mind that, obviously, there will be an incomplete and unstable experience on your hands.

Of the news that we will see in the final version, for now, there are only traces: it is no coincidence that we are talking about a developer preview, that is, a build designed to allow developers to start working on Android 13 by testing their programs.

However, from what we can see today, Google has every intention of further expanding the approach adopted on Android 12 with Material You, and in the pipeline there is the ability to expand the adaptive color palette – those proposed based on the background chosen by the user – not just system app icons, but all app iconsthus creating a much more coherent and uniform visual experience, which will also include improved animations and effects.

In this first developer preview, then, it is possible to notice a unpublished selector for photos and videos that allows you to share access to specific content with apps only, and not the entire gallery of multimedia files on your device. To enable this feature, developers will need to use the Photo Picker API.

Still on the subject of privacy, another novelty concerns the search for nearby Wi-Fi devices: it will no longer be necessary for apps that need to find Wi-Fi devices in the surrounding environment to also obtain access to GPS data relating to the location. . And there is also the possibility to set a different language from the default one for the individual apps in an easier way, as well as a greater flow of feature updates through Google Play that will allow you to be able to bring features such as the photo selector seen previously. directly to users using older versions of Android.

THE FIRST BETA ARRIVES IN APRIL

Icing on the cake (indeed, on the tiramisu…), Google also shared the timeline that will lead to the release of the stable version of Android 13, with the first beta scheduled for April and the achievement of platform stability between June and July 2022: there is still no precise indication, however, for the definitive release. We leave you with a first gallery of freshly installed images on one of our terminals.

Abraham

