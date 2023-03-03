5G News
Itel Pad 1 tablet launches with 4G support and 10.1-inch IPS display

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
Itel Pad 1 tablet launches with 4G support and 10.1-inch IPS display
A itel released a new tablet in the Indian market for the entry-level segment. It’s about the itel Pad 1, a device with a design made of metal and slightly more modest specifications. In this sense, the device arrives with Android 12 in the Go Edition version in two color options: gray and blue (deep gray It is Light Blue).

In general, the product does not have very striking visual characteristics. On the back, there is only the centralized brand logo and a line in low relief vertically just below the camera module, which extends to the end of the item. In the frontal region, it has slightly thicker edges.

The reason for this may be to facilitate the handling of the Pad 1, which has a 10.1-inch screen with a resolution of 1,200 x 800 of the IPS type. The module has a 5MP camera accompanied by flash. The front is 8MP and the model even has support for 4G connection.

Its technical sheet still has the Unisoc SC9863A1 platform, as well as 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage capacity, which can be expanded to another 512GB via MicroSD cards. The battery has a capacity of 6,000mAh and supports 10W fast charging.

itel Pad 1 – Technical Specifications

ASUS Republic of Gamer announces partnership with Unity

  • Screen: 10.1 inch IPS LCD HD+;
  • Platform: Unisoc SC9863A1 octa-core;
  • RAM: 4GB;
  • Storage: 128GB (expandable via MicroSD card up to 512GB);
  • Rear camera: 5MP;
  • Front camera: 8MP;
  • Battery: 6,000mAh with 10W fast charging;
  • Connectivity: Bluetooth, WiFi, 4G;
  • 3.5mm jack for headphones;
  • Operating System: Android 12 (Go Edition).
Availability and price

The itel Pad 1 can be purchased from online and physical stores in India. As for the value, interested customers will pay around 12,999 Indian rupees (R$ 826 in direct conversion).

Also check out the tablet launched by TCL at MWC and our guide to choosing the best device in its class for work and study:

