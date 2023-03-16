Itel P40 phone is launched with a 6,000 mAh battery and 18W charging

The company itel launched the P40 phone in India with focus on Gen Z users. In this sense, the smartphone has a battery capacity of 6,000mAh as one of its main attractions. According to the company, the idea is to bring to the market an affordable device that delivers an uncompromised experience. Arijeet Talapatra is CEO of the company and commented:

In today’s world, entry-level smartphone users expect devices that can handle their non-stop usage and high video consumption. A high-capacity battery is a necessary feature to keep them connected and powered throughout the day. And combined with affordability, the P40 becomes the best offer for our customers. Our vision of empowering all Indians with the power of technology does not end with the launch of the itel P40. We will continue to work tirelessly to ensure that our products and services are accessible and accessible to people from all walks of life so that they can fully embrace the digital age and realize their aspirations.

The other technical specifications of this model include a 6.6-inch screen with HD resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate and drop-shaped notch. The 6,000mAh tank can be refilled with the handset’s 18W charger, which uses Android 12 Go as its operating system. The cell phone’s processor is a Unisoc SC9863A, which comes with both 32GB and 64GB internal storage versions. The RAM memory, in turn, can be expanded through Memory Fusion, which allows the virtual increase of capacity. Finally, the main camera is 13MP and the front one is 5MP.

itel P40 – Technical Specifications

Screen: 6.6 inches HD with drop notch;

120Hz refresh rate;

Platform: Unisoc SC9863A;

RAM: 4/6/7GB (with memory fusion);

Internal storage: 32/64GB;

Cameras: Main: 13MP; VGA;

Front camera: 5MP;

Battery: 6,000mAh with 18W fast charging;

Operating system: Android 12 Go.

Availability and price