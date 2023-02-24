Itaú Unibanco launches Pix in up to 72 installments for individual and corporate clients

“The new functionality arrives to facilitate purchase and sale transactions, as well as transfers between individuals”, says the statement from Itaú.

However, the novelty consists of installments starting from the personal credit limit , which must be pre-approved in the application for hiring Pix. As stated in the statement, the account holder can pay a transaction in installments from R$ 80, while the recipient receives the amount in cash in the informed key.

Last Wednesday (22), Itaú Unibanco released the function of Pix in up to 72 installments for both individual and corporate checking account customers. Itaú is not the first institution to offer this facility to users, as digital platforms have made it possible to send Pix with credit installments for a long time.

The bank’s forecast is that by April all customers will have this function available in their account. The banking institution explains that the interest rate varies according to the number of installments selectedso it is necessary for the customer to check the total amount that will be paid before validating sending the money to the other person.

In the installment settings it is possible to choose the number of times, the date on which the amount will be debited from the account and review the amount that will be paid at the end of the contract. A simulation shown by the bank reveals that for a remittance of R$ 500 divided into 8 months, the total paid will be R$ 593.12, that is, 1.6% per month and 9% per year.

In a video published on Itaú’s official YouTube channel, it is possible to see how the new feature works. Watch: