Itaú Unibanco customers are now entitled to insurance for iPhone

The safe iProtection with AppleCare Services guarantees coverage for accidental breakage, theft and aggravated theft , in addition to technical assistance and access to original parts from the North American company. Customers also have access to the iPhone pra Semper program, which allows them to exchange their current device for a newer model, offering the lowest market rates.

With the increase in robberies and thefts in large Europeian cities and also the risk of dropping the cell phone on the ground, or subjecting it to other types of accidents, the population has invested more in cell phone to try to reduce the damage. And since Thursday (25), Itaú Unibanco who have s will now be able to access the AppleCare service.

The benefit is a partnership between Itaú and Assurant and has the advantage of a two-year warranty on iPhones, priority access to Apple support via chat or telephone, certified repairs at Apple Stores as well as service providers authorized by the company, for accidental breakage and also liquid spillage or even functional defects in the device, and the aforementioned optional coverage for theft or theft.

To guarantee the benefit, it is necessary to hire the service at the time of purchase of the device or within 30 days through the Itaú, Itaú Personnalité and Itaú Cards apps — it is also possible to purchase the device through them. Depending on the plan, the beneficiary can pay from BRL 56.30 to BRL 177.30 monthly. In case of theft or qualified robbery, the customer must pay a deductible corresponding to 25% of the price of the device; in case of accidental damage, the deductible costs R$179 for screen breakage and R$599 for other repairs. Customers who purchase insurance within 30 days of launching AppleCare Services on iPhone Forever will receive a 20% discount.

Do you already have some kind of insurance for your electronics? Interested in ensuring more security for your device? Leave your comment!