Itaú launches a new security function in the app that disables online purchases with a physical card

Itaú Unibanco recently launched a new security in the application that allows account holders to disable the use of the physical card in purchases. This feature encourages the use of the virtual card to pay for recurring monthly services and orders in e-commerce stores, preventing data from being compromised in the event of a leak. By generating the virtual card, the user will have a provisional number available, preventing the physical card data from being exposed, so it is possible to keep it enabled only for face-to-face transactions by entering the numeric password or approximation with a limit of R$ 200 per purchase .

Although it is a novelty for the institution’s customers, this feature has been available for a long time in competitors such as Inter and Nubank, which also encourage the adoption of the virtual card. In the case of Itaú, users can disable online payment by accessing the “Products” > “Cards” option and heading to the “Temporary Blocking” section. - Advertisement - Through the application it is also possible to generate your virtual card, just go to “Products” > “Cards” > “Virtual card” and write down the number, validity and security code. The digital version shares the same credit limit as the account and can also be blocked in case of suspected fraud.

In a press release, Itaú highlighted that the arrival of this novelty is part of the company’s actions to curb bank fraud related to credit cards. “Itau wants to encourage a safer use of means of payment, with an active role for consumers in protecting against fraud,” said the bank.

>#wrapperApp {-webkit-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);-moz-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);box- shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);padding: 5px;background-color: white;display: flex;height:155px;}#appImage {width: 25%;} #appLogo {width: 154px;height: 154px;}#appDetails {flex-grow: 1;padding-left:1px;}#name {font-size:150%;}#price, #developer, #size {font-size:80%; }#links{flex-grow: 1;padding-left:50px;}.lojaImg {width: 35px;height: 35px;margin-right:3px;vertical-align:middle;}.lojaImgWindows {width: 27px;height: 27px;margin-left:3px;padding-right:6px;vertical-align:middle;}.lojasdivs {margin: 5px;margin-bottom:10px;}.lojalinkmobile {margin-right: 6px;}.lojas {margin- right:6px;margin-top:1px;}#lojasmobile{display:none;} @media only screen and (max-device-width: 480px) { #wrapperApp {height:auto;}#appDetalhes {padding-left:42px ;}#lojasmobile {display:block;}#lojalinkmobile {font-size:85%}#nome {pading-bottom:4px;margin-bottom:4px;font-size:110%;}#p reco, #developer, #size {display:none;}.lojas{display:none;}.lojaImg {width: 19px;height: 19px;}.lojaImgWindows{width: 19px;height: 17px;}#appLogo {width: 115px;height: 125px;} }

