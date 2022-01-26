Italy could open the ban on European telecom mergers

The Italian leg of Iliad’s long journey as a telecommunications upstart could be coming to an end. French tycoon Xavier Niel’s local company is in talks to merge with Britain’s Vodafone and reduce Italy to a three-player market, according to Reuters. Assuming European competition boss Margrethe Vestager doesn’t harass, a deal could trigger a similar rally in Germany, France, Spain and the UK.

European telecommunications officials often complain about the burden of excessive competition due to Brussels’ preference for more operators rather than fewer. They are not without reason. China and the United States, markets much larger than any European country, have only three operators. That means their companies are more profitable, which leaves them better positioned for the very expensive rollout of 5G networks and fiber-optic broadband. JP Morgan estimates the return on investment of US carriers such as AT&T and Verizon Communications at 11%, compared to just 5% for their counterparts in France and the UK.

Vestager has previously blocked so-called four-to-three deals [actores] or has imposed punitive conditions. However, there are signs that the Dane is softening her stance. One of them is the reference she made in November to the need for “intrinsic flexibility” in competition considerations in sectors such as telecommunications, which was essential during the pandemic. Another is the 2020 EU Court of Justice ruling that overturned its decision to block Telefonica’s UK sale of O2 to Hutchison four years earlier.

For Vodafone and Iliad, the benefits of a shared destiny are obvious. Combined, the pair’s Italian units would control a 36% market share. Even before taking into account the benefits of increased pricing power, they could extract annual cost synergies of perhaps €645m, or 11% of revenues, using the merging of Wind and 3 Italia in 2016 as a guide. .

This would have a current value after tax of about 5,000 million euros. Together, the merged group could be worth more than 15 billion, assuming Vodafone’s 1.8 times sales multiple on its nearly 6 billion revenue.

The absence of a red light by Vestager would also shake other saturated European markets such as Germany, France or Great Britain. In those countries, like Italy, the number four operator has a market share of 12% or less, making a merger with number three potentially more palatable to Brussels. Iliad’s fate in Italy could trigger an epic of mergers and acquisitions.