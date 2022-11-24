Itaca, a 3D printed house using earth, lime and rice husks

You can live comfortably in a small space, it is a fact, but for this it is necessary to think carefully about the distribution of space and guarantee access to the necessary services for decent housing.

That is what the Italian 3D printing company WASP, an acronym for World’s Advanced Saving Project, thinks, a company that has shown details of an experimental house they call Ithaca.

It is a prototype house that will help to investigate self-sufficiency and sustainability in an area of ​​up to 33 m in diameter. The house and a small circular piece of land must fit into this space, all with the idea of ​​supporting two adults and two children.

The house will have solar panels and rainwater harvesting systems responsible for drinking water and irrigation needs. It will include an area for growing food and hydroponic systems, as well as a skylight to maximize daylight inside.

It won’t be 3D printed with concrete, it will use WASP’s 3D printer with natural local materials, an earth based mix, something it has done in the past. They mix earth, lime and rice husks and use it to print layer by layer, although the roofs and windows will be made by humans with traditional methods.

Its objective is to improve the quality of life in areas with scarcity of water, food and industrial fabric, without electricity, water, gas and sewage connections, making the most of all possible natural resources.

The prototype will be installed on a rural piece of land near Bologna, Italy, owned by the company.

More information at 3dwasp.com