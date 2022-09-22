It worked? YouTuber wrecks car to test Apple iPhone 14 collision detection

The resource that detects accidents was one of the highlights during the announcement of the line 14. THE promises that the new cell phone identifies traffic s, for example, and issues an emergency alert to local authorities. Naturally, it’s a tool that no one wants to need one day, but one YouTuber was curious to know if the system actually works. To carry out the test, obviously, it is necessary to cause an accident, and the creator has spared no efforts for this.





The content producer took a real car, but remotely controlled, and caused several collisions to test iPhone 14 collision . The creators emphasize that the video “was filmed in a safe and controlled environment”. - Advertisement - It wasn’t detailed how the entire video was prepared, but a regular car was equipped with a mechanism that allows the car to be driven remotely, and YouTubers strapped an iPhone 14 to the driver’s seat. Poco X4 GT, analysis: as long as Poco plays the trick of price and power, failures do not count

But did it work? As expected, the feature kicked in, but it took a few moments to run. Obviously, the creators did not test the tool to the end so as not to alert the authorities of a false accident. Fortunately, the Apple iPhone 14 Pro used in the tests came out completely unscathed after the experience. The same cannot be said for the car used to cause the accidents, which will need to spend a lot of time in the workshop. And you, what do you think about Apple’s collision detection system? Tell us in the comments below!