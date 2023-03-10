It will take time: iPhone with Touch ID on the screen may not be released until 2026

Touch ID was abandoned by Apple in 2017 with the launch of the iPhone X, and since then, users who preferred to use their fingerprint to unlock their cell phone have been forced to migrate to the iPhone SE or use Face ID. Now a report from the South Korean portal Naver indicates that this technology should return to Apple’s main line only in 3 years.

The report comes from leaker “yeux1122” who claims that Face ID may not have a competitor for about 3 years. This possibility matches what was said by analyst Ross Young, who pointed out that an iPhone with Touch ID on the screen should only be announced in 2026.





Despite this, it is no secret that Apple has been investing in patents involving under-display fingerprint sensors since 2013, some of them with advanced systems that could even be applied to Face ID cameras to allow both technologies to work at the same time, which would bring additional security to users and eliminate holes and notches on the screen. - Advertisement - Probably the biggest motivation for Apple not yet to release an iPhone with Touch ID on the screen is the response time, which is still considered too long compared to Touch ID on the capacitive home button.

One of the most recent patents reported by MacRumors indicates that Apple may utilize a shortwave infrared sensor system that can read a fingerprint, blood capillary pattern, blood oxygenation, and even the presence of gloves and moisture on a user’s finger. . Apple vs Ericsson: the SEP patents acquired by Intel come out Despite this, it is worth remembering that Apple can test alternatives such as Touch ID integrated into the power button, a feature that is already present in the latest iPad and works very well.

