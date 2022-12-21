It will delay: Amazon will launch support for the Matter standard on iOS only in 2023

The Matter standard allows devices from different brands to support more platforms and applications. Yesterday Amazon announced that support for it is now available on Android, but this time iOS was left behind, as the novelty will only reach Apple systems in 2023.

According to Amazon, the justification is that iOS requires the smart device control application to use new APIs to access Matter correctly, so the novelty will only reach iOS and iPadOS in 2023. In this way, it will be necessary to wait a little longer to gain access to new functions that allow you to integrate more devices into a single app.





Devices compatible with Matter on Android include: Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Generation and later speakers;

Amazon Echo 4th Generation and later speakers;

Amazon Echo Show 5 1st Generation and later;

Amazon Echo Show 8 Gen 1 and later;

Amazon Echo Show 10 3rd Generation;

Amazon Echo Show 15;

Amazon Echo Studio;

Amazon Echo Input;

Amazon EchoFlex; - Advertisement - In addition, Amazon clarifies that more devices will become compatible with the Matter standard in 2023. Google already announced in October that it is working together with Samsung and will launch support for this technology next year.

know more