It will be difficult for Apple to summon its employees to the office 3 times a week according to Bloomberg

Published on

By Brian Adam
oficinas apple park.jpeg
Those from Cupertino had it more than clear, return your employees to the office to return to work as normal before the COVID-19 pandemic. In the month of April after several months of planning, they began to tell their employees of the return and gradual implementation of office work 1 day a week and then 3 days a week. The latter will be difficult since an increase in cases is emerging and there will be no way to implement what has already been put into practice by Apple.

Apple faces covid again, difficult return to office due to rise in cases

According to information from Bloomberg, in the short term it will be difficult for them to implement a return to offices 3 days a week. New cases of covid complicate the situation and on previous occasions, the same company employees were not satisfied with returning, arguing that working at home allowed them to be more productive.

Apple managed to implement 1 to 2 days of office work starting on April 11, then on May 4 and this coming May 23 it would be 3 days a week. Mark Gurman of Bloomberg has said that at Apple they know that the new plan will not be imminent. Two days a week in physical will be enough while they spend 3 days at home working.

Hybrid work will remain as everything improves for Apple employees

In some regions of the world, especially in America, there is a return of positive cases for covid. Apple knows that it makes no sense to advance an implementation plan to return to offices when the situation is vulnerable again.

As for the Apple teams, people who have worked physically since the end of 2020 have faced each other. Others have had the option of arranging work remotely. What is absolutely true is that Apple has faced criticism from all sides for wanting its employees to work in its offices.

How to install an older version of an Android app without losing your data (with root)

Photo: David Sexton

Apple Park will continue to be one of the best places to be in the apple world. What is a reality is that employees prefer to be inside their home and face the policies of a company that is one of the most restrictive regarding the issue of working at home.

