It went viral, it won: TikTok launches $6M bounty fund for effects creators

After launching a fund for creators who have more than 10,000 followers and long-form videos on the platform, TikTok is now announcing a $6 million investment for those who create effects that become popular on its app. The initiative comes from the new “Effect Creator Rewards” fund to reward engagement generated by creators.

Monetization of effects will be done as follows: TikTok will pay US$700 (~R$3,450) for each effect used in 500,000 videos in the first 90 days after its launch with an additional US$140 (~R$690 ) for every 100 thousand more videos that use the same effect in this same period.

Interestingly, the $6 million is just for the seed fund, but TikTok has not yet revealed how much it will invest in the “Effect Creator Rewards” when this figure is reached. The new program is now available in the following countries:

In addition, TikTok also renewed the “Creativity Program” with a beta version in response to user complaints about low payouts. The new version brings more opportunities with higher revenues for those who have more than 10k followers and 100k views in the last 30 days.

However, it must be said that we are talking about gross revenue and TikTok warns that it will not be possible to revert to the previous program after joining the Beta Creativity Program, so it is good to analyze the terms well so as not to regret later.