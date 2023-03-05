It went bad! AMD Radeon Driver Bug Corrupts Windows Installation and PC Data

In early February PCs with Intel processors suffered from bugs in Windows 11 and now it is users of computers with AMD chips that will be worried. A bug in the Radeon driver causes Windows installations to be completely corrupted and data stored on the disk to be erased. The problem was acknowledged by AMD itself.

Confirmation of the problem was given by an AMD spokesperson during an interview with Brad Chacos of PCWorld. In it Brad stated that he suffered from the bug on his computer after updating Radeon drivers. The representative’s response was as follows:

We have reproduced an issue that may occur in an extremely small number of instances if a PC refresh occurs while installing AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition, and are actively investigating.

According to AMD, the problem appears to be caused by the “Restore Factory Defaults” option that must be unchecked when installing the AMD Radeon Software: Adrenalin Edition update on the computer. If the installation is done during a Windows update, the system can restart in factory default mode, even deleting personal data from the PC.