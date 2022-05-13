It was time! WhatsApp works in a native desktop version for macOS

Nowadays, it is most surprising that there is no desktop version of WhatsApp that is not native to macOS. But this is something that is about to change because it has been known that the company owned by Meta is working so that this is not the case and that, therefore, those who have Apple computers enjoy an adequate user experience. You may think that there is already an application to use the messaging application on computers with the macOS operating system, and it is true. But this is not native because it is programmed with Electron (a Github job that is not native to Apple development, and this makes its operation erratic on many occasions). Therefore, those who have a laptop or desktop from the Cupertino company suffer from the problems that those who use Windows stopped suffering about a year ago -which already have its native version based on the Universal Windows Platform). And, obviously, this must be corrected, since unfortunately delays in executing actions or connection failures are the order of the day in the version of WhatsApp for macOS. And, luckily, according to the source of the information we are talking about, there is more than evident evidence that the company now owned by Meta is taking the appropriate measures to make this happen. Without a doubt, this is very positive. What is WhatsApp doing? Well, something as simple as creating an application to use its service that uses Mac Catalyst, which does work natively with the Apple operating system. And consequently, this development will offer optimized work on loading speeds; stability; and, even, in everything that has to do with the functions that it is capable of offering and those that will be implemented. And, the latter, is especially important now that the application we are talking about is constantly adding new features. A clear example of what we are saying is that this new native version of WhatsApp for macOS aims to have multi-device support as was the case with Windows at the time. This means that its work when combined with the phone will be much better than the current one, which is mediocre at least, everything must be said. The fact is that users are sure to appreciate the launch of the new application. Possible arrival dates Well, the truth is that there is no exact date, of course. We are talking about a leak that, coming from a very solid source, must be taken as good. If the times that were used with the Windows version are followed, it is more than possible that by this summer those who have a computer with macOS will be able to enjoy an application for WhatsApp as God intended. >