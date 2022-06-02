It was time! Google TV app comes to iPhone and iPad

The Google TV application is not one of the best known that the Mountain View company has, but its usefulness is good enough to consider its use. The fact is that, if you have an iPhone or an iPad, you couldn’t get this… Until now. The North American firm has announced the availability of this development for Apple operating systems. The truth is that it has taken Google a long time to develop the corresponding app for the terminals of the Cupertino firm, since for some time now those who have an Android terminal can use the work we are talking about -and enjoy its advantages once she became the heir to Google Play Movies-. By the way, downloading this software is free, an addition that will surely make you decide to try it. What does Google TV offer? Once the company that created Android realized that it could not compete with video platforms, since this was not its intention, and it was left in no man’s land. He made a very smart decision: he turned Google TV into a content aggregator. Thus, you can add the subscriptions you have in the cloud services to centralize them all and in this way make the search for what you want to be much easier. Great idea that is also excellently implemented because the user interface is excellent. Some of the platforms that you can use with this development are the following: Amazon Prime Video; AppleTV+; AMC; Disney+; Fox Now; HBOMax; Comedy Central; PlutoTV; Starz; TNT; VH1; and many more. Yes, as you have been able to detect, there are all the important ones that exist in Spain, except one: Netflix. We’ll see if this is fixed soon, but it doesn’t make sense for this to happen (and we mean it on both sides, mind you). Another of the options that the application allows is that you can use it as a remote control, an addition that is greatly appreciated. Of course, there are some restrictions: it only works with televisions that integrate Android as an operating system or, failing that, Google TV. It makes sense, so there is nothing to criticize about it. How to download the application to iPhone and iPad You do not have to do anything special and, as we have indicated before, you do not have to pay anything to get it from this link in the Apple App Store. Therefore, if you want to centralize your subscriptions and not have to jump from one app to another to find the movie or series you want to watch, the solution for iOS is now very clear: it’s Google TV. >