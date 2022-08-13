“It was a challenge and a gift”: Constanza Duque talks about “News of a kidnapping”, the new Prime Video series

This Friday, August 12, came to Prime Video News of a kidnapping a series based on the homonymous book of the Nobel Prize for Literature, Gabriel Garcia Marquez. A story marked by the violence in Colombia in the 1990s, one of the most difficult times for the country.

Juan Pablo Raba, Cristina Umaña, Majida Issa, and more actors are part of this production that begins with the kidnapping of Maruja Pachon de Villamizar (Cristina), journalist and former Minister of Education. A kidnapping perpetrated by The Extraditableshaving as head the drug trafficker Pablo Escobar.

The story begins with the kidnapping of Maruja Pachón de Villamizar (Cristina Umaña). (Prime Video)

But Maruja’s story is just the common thread of another series of kidnappings and characters that will be known as the story progresses. On the list is the sister-in-law of the former minister, Beatriz Villamizar (Julieth Restrepo)the journalist Diana Turbay as Majida Issa Y Marina Montoya (Carmenza Gomez)sister of the former Secretary General of the Presidency, Germán Montoya.

The production not only focuses on the moments of horror that these characters live in the middle of the confinement, but also what their relatives live abroad, who ask the Government for immediate action before their loved ones are killed.

Julieth Restrepo is Beatriz Villamizar. (Prime Video)

Precisely, one of those desperate relatives is Nydia Quinteroformer first lady of Colombia and mother of Diana Turbay. Constance Dukerecognized in the country for her extensive acting career, was in charge of interpreting her, and without a doubt, it was a challenge.

“It meant a challenge, it meant a gift. It was a huge responsibility because she is a woman that all Colombians respect, admire and love. We saw her suffer, we saw her be a fighter for the freedom of the kidnapped. And well, to get into this character I did a lot of research. She had read before News of a kidnappingand I had to reread it. Unfortunately, I couldn’t talk to her, but I did. Maria Carolina Hoyos, her granddaughter, and with other people in her personal circle. So, I finally managed to get under her skin, ”the actress told TechSmart.

Constanza Duque brings Nidya Quintero to life. (Prime Video)

It is worth mentioning that María Carolina is the daughter of Diana Turbay, and after her murder, in the midst of her kidnapping, it was Nidya who took care of her upbringing, so she practically became her mother.

“I also watched a lot of videos, but the vast majority of them are when Diana is kidnapped, when Nidya and her family begin to experience this horrific tragedy. Some of the most unfortunate images had to do with her burial. It was not easy to be in the body of a Colombian mother, as there are so many, who have lost their children in the midst of violence. It was very painful, but at the same time I felt that it was a tribute to this woman and to all those mothers who have had to face similar situations”, added the actress.

Majida Issa is Diana Turbay in “News of a kidnapping.” (Prime Video)

News of a kidnapping has the address of Andrew Wood and executive produced by Rodrigo Garcia, son of the Colombian writer. Rodrigo has commented in several interviews that the biggest challenge when adapting this work and bringing it to the small screen was capturing its deep details and all the historical data that he collected. the book and the construction of the series, Constanza also gave her opinion:

“García Márquez’s novel is so well written that, despite being a story full of harshness and suffering, it never feels heavy to read. He takes you through the whole story and connects you with the characters, as he gradually reveals their secrets, their lives, their loves, their hates. And well, the script has a lot of the book, it respects it a lot, but at the same time it is agile, it is creative. We had a winning team, capable of creating an adaptation to admire.”

The series is based on the book by Gabriel García Márquez. (Rule)

The production has a total of six episodes and was recorded during the pandemic. It was a job that, according to the Colombian actress, was cooked slowly to achieve an excellent result. Constanza, who has been in the entertainment industry for more than 50 years, also referred to streaming and how she has changed many visions:

“It is a wonderful door that is opening. I find it very interesting that a story that used to be told in 200 chapters can now be done in six without losing its intensity. Here we recorded all the episodes in two months and it was hard, but beautiful: with a cinema rhythm, with a single camera and very well taken care of. It is an award for one as an actor that there is so much care and dedication in the work.”