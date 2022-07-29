It took four years but it was confirmed: the Rocky / Creed saga will have a spin-off focused on the Drago

Screenshots from “ 2: Defending the Legacy”

In 2015, with the direction of Ryan Coogler (Black Panther), the saga Rocky resurrected thanks to the premiere of believefilm in which Sylvester Stallone he returned to his classic character, but this time as a trainer for his friend’s son apollo creed (Carl Weathers). The protagonist was and still is Michael B Jordan in the role of Adonis Creed and the film, in addition to excellent reviews, had a sequel in 2018 and will have a third installment in 2022. But this Thursday what was felt at the time was : Ivan (Dolph Lundgren) will have his own movie.

Lundgrenas Stallonereturned to his character as a coach this time for his son, Viktor Drago (Florian Munteanu), who faced Adonis as revenge for the events that occurred in Rocky IV. Almost a father to Apollo’s son, Stallone and Lundgren’s character crossed paths again. But far from the traditional villain role, the 2018 film directed by Steven Caple Jr.. presented a different scenario for the Russian duo building a father-son couple with a story worth telling backwards and forwards.

C2_03400_R2 (ctr lr.) Dolph Lundgren and Florian Munteanu star as Ivan and Viktor Drago and Sean Patrowich as Drago’s Cornerman in CREED II, a Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures and Warner Bros. Pictures film. Credit: Barry Wetcher / Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures / Warner Bros. Pictures © 2018 Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures Inc. and Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved.



The Wrap site reported that this film will be a spin-off of believe Y Rocky which will simply be called Dragon and will be written by Robert Lawton for MGM. The feature film will focus on the character of Dolph Lundgren and his son, who was played by Florian Munteanu in creed IIalthough the details of the plot are not yet.

Robert Lawton got the job after impressing executives at MGM with a script called “Becoming Rocky”, for the realization of an audiovisual project about the first film of Rocky in the best style The Offer and how did it materialize The Godfather. Despite the good image that Lawton achieved, the studio did not go ahead with his film idea, but hired him to create a story about the Soviet boxer Iván Drago.

Screenshots from “Creed 2: Defending the Legacy”

Last year, actor Dolph Lundgren surprised fans of the franchise of Rocky by revealing that there would be plans for a film centered on his character. But although that report went into the background before the advance of Creed III and the recent controversy that raised Sylvester Stallone After discussing with the producers of Creed, now the Drago project got the green light. It is not known what involvement Lundgren or Munteanu will have, if they will reprise their roles in the spin-off or will be stories long before Rocky IV as plot details are being kept under wraps.

Anyway, the franchise will have a new episode this year as Adonis and company will return in Creed IIIwhich is scheduled for November 22, 2022. Michael B Jordan, who plays Adonis Creed, will this time direct the film in his directorial debut, and Munteanu will return as Viktor. The cast is completed Tessa Thompson, Phylicia Rashad and the debutante in this universe Jonathan Majors. The bad news is that this will be the first film in the saga without Stallone on camera. He is still involved but as a producer.

03/11/2021 Culture.- Michael B. Jordan will direct Creed 3, which already has a release date. It’s official: Michael B. Jordan will make his directorial debut at the helm of the third installment of Creed, the sequel saga to the legendary Rocky boxing franchise. The tape will be released at the end of November next year, coinciding with the celebration of Thanksgiving Day in the United States. CULTURE WARNER BROS.



The script of Dragon is on the way, meanwhile, in this 2023, the third installment of believe.

: