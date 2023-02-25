IT: The Thing will win prelude series on HBO Max

HBO Max announced this week the development of the drama series Welcome to Derry (working title), with the Max Original seal. The Warner Bros. Television, which serves as a prequel to the films adapting the films based on IT: The Thing, will be developed by filmmakers Andy Muschietti and Barbara Muschietti (“IT: The Thing,” “IT Chapter Two”) and Jason Fuchs (“ IT – Chapter Two”, “Wonder Woman”, “Argylle”). Andy Muschietti will be in charge of directing several episodes of the series, including the first.

Set in the world of Stephen King’s “IT” universe, Welcome to Derry will be based on King’s “IT” novel and will expand on the vision established by filmmaker Andy Muschietti in the films that adapt the work. Faced with this announcement, which will undoubtedly delight horror fans, Sarah Aubrey, head of original content at HBO Max comments: We are delighted to continue this iconic franchise with the brilliant Andy and Barbara Muschietti, Jason Fuchs and Brad Caleb Kane. This prelude will expand IT’s narrative canvas and draw fans into the terrifying and fascinating city of Derry.

Stephen King, creator of the mysterious and exciting IT universe, said: I’m excited that the story of Derry, Maine’s most haunted city, continues, and I’m glad that Andy Muschietti is overseeing the spooky festivities, along with a bevy of geniuses, including his talented sister, Barbara. Red balloons everywhere!

The series doesn’t yet have a premiere date or cast, but those who loved the films are certainly looking forward to the release. So, did you like the news?

