IT Sustainability Think Tank: Green IT regulations and the datacentre

Digital infrastructure operations face increased scrutiny by local, national, and transnational authorities on financial and operational fronts. Financial reporting requirements are being expanded to include climate disclosure requirements – reporting of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and reduction goals and the financial implications of risks and opportunities – in countries around the globe.

Municipal, state, and provisional governments are establishing siting, energy and water use restrictions on new datacentres to manage and mitigate the explosive growth of server farm campuses in areas of high concentration, such as Virginia in the United States; Amsterdam, Netherlands; and Singapore.

Local and national governments are initiating broad energy efficiency requirements that bear upon datacentre operations – sometimes adding specific mandates.

A clear indication of the future direction of datacentre regulation is the amendments to the European Union (EU) Energy Efficiency Directive (EED), which are in the final stages of approval by the EU Parliament.

The amendments require enterprises that consume more than 23,700 megawatt hours (MWh) per year, a level exceeded by most enterprises with significant datacentre operations, to maintain an energy management system (EMS), perform periodic energy audits, and publicly report a ‘concrete and feasible’ action plan with progress.

Individual datacentre facilities with over 500 kilowatts (kw) of installed IT equipment (nameplate power values) must report operational data and metrics. The Directive also signals the intent of the EU to establish minimum efficiency thresholds for work per energy use metrics in the future.

Historically, datacentre operations have primarily operated outside of any regulatory framework except local siting and zoning restrictions. As regulations such as the EU Directive propagate, digital infrastructure managers must ask themselves, ‘How do we achieve an effective compliance posture?’

To deal with the operational intrusion of regulations, managers must dedicate staff and resources and establish networks, business processes, and energy efficiency project and carbon free energy (CFE) procurement plans to anticipate, influence, and manage emerging legislation and regulation.

Managing staff for regulatory reasons Staff members need to be assigned responsibility for anticipating and managing regulatory requirements. It is essential to have an identified position or group, often within the legal department or corporate staff to track and manage regulatory requirements. As necessary, this group must directly or indirectly engage in the legislative or regulatory development process to influence outcomes to maintain the operational flexibility and innovation the industry leverages to do more work per MWh. They need to have a close working relationship with regional or facilities operations staff, as they understand the facility or system-level implications of governmental mandates. They can assess the availability or lack of the data and business processes needed to measure results and demonstrate compliance. Senior staff members and managers with experience across facilities and IT operations are best positioned to fulfill this role. Junior staff members from both facilities and IT groups should be involved to develop expertise, broaden their view of the total operation, and bring different viewpoints into the discussion of achieving compliance. Employees that are responsible for regulatory compliance must understand that words matter, compliance requirements must be integrated into operational processes, and aggressive monitoring and verification are a critical component of a regulatory compliance process.