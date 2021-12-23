It sounds repeated, but WhatsApp is going to change the call screen very soon

It is common for companies like WhatsApp, which have an application that passes through hundreds of millions of hands every day, things change and in a short time, they come to think that these modifications have not been enough. So stealthily, practically without arousing suspicion, they begin to make small adjustments that take it the way they want.

That just happened, again, with the application call interface, which just a few months ago, in July, we were unveiling the news that those of Facebook were preparing (at that time), who should not have been entirely happy and have put a little scissors to cut pixels from here, others from there and adapt the visual style to a somewhat more modern script.

Only aesthetic, nothing functional

It is important to say that having seen the changes that they prepare in the interface of the calls, do not expect that these are going to change radically. On the contrary, these are very subtle tweaks that seek to adapt the application a little more to the uses of iOS and Android and others. apps from the competition. At the end of the day, and it is true, that WhatsApp has always been very spartan in that regard, and now it wants to correct it.







New WhatsApp interface. WABetaInfo

As you can see in the screenshots that you have just above, you can see the changes in the call interface compared to what we have now (image on the left). The main difference is that the part with the contact information we call is separated of call controls, thanks to modules with rounded corners that maintain the design line established a few months ago.

As we tell you, they are extremely subtle changes that the same if we do not warn or notice them, but little by little they are transforming the face of WhatsApp. And it is that as they indicate us from WABetAInfo, the ultimate purpose of these modifications is to make the menus “more compact and modern”, “better organizing the available space” since “the new redesign will look good […] when making group voice calls “.

These changes have appeared in the beta version of WhatsApp for iOS and very presumably they will not arrive for a few weeks, Remember that the improvements continue to crowd and there is a lot of work ahead until everything they prepare ends up landing on the releases officers. So we have to wait.