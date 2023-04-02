It seems that watchOS 10 will bring big changes to the Apple Watch interface

- Advertisement -

The new version of the Apple Watch software has recently been released, and with the betas in full operation, the new rumors indicate that it will not take long, when the version is released watchOS 10, we will have a new interface that is supposed to be completely new and will give a new life to the Apple Watch.

In June, at WWDC it seems that we will see a watchOS 10 that will be revolutionary

Normally when the new versions of the operating systems are released, the news is not too much and less when they are intermediate updates. The big ones are developed in the complete versions. On this occasion watchOS 10 promises to be a real novelty.

The latest versions of the software for the Apple Watch, have not shown many important developments. It is as if Apple had stalled the development of the clock interface news. In fact, it was expected that it would continue the same with the new version, watchOS 10, which is supposed to be presented at the month of June, in the middle of the WWDC.

However, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has come to the fore of the rumors to indicate that it is likely that this time, Apple will hit the bell with the new version and launch a real revolution. regarding the interface it means.

in your newsletter Power on, Mark Gurman talks about watchOS 10, and while in previous years watchOS has stayed pretty straight forward, with few big design changes, Gurman thinks it will be markedly different for 2023.

The rumors that have emerged so far have always talked about the physical aspect. In other words, the hardware rather than the user experience. What if OLED screen, what if new sizes or new designs. But Gurman dares to tell us about an update it will affect the way you see the clock every time we want to start an activity or simply see the time on the clock.

The best thing about this news is that being a software update You can reach more users. If it were hardware, it implies a disbursement of money that many of us are not or cannot make. But an update is always within the reach of almost everyone. Unless of course, you have a model that Apple considers not upgradable. In that case, it may be time to consider buying a newer model.