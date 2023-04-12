It seems that the iPhone 15 will come with the usual buttons

- Advertisement -

After many rumors indicating that the new iPhone that awaits us later this year would come without physical buttons, as we know them now, it seems that they are going to waste and a new indicator tells us that it is most likely that we will continue to have them. Same old buttons. The same ones we know now, so the haptic response will not exist and therefore we will still have the mute switch.

Due to technical problems, the buttons of the iPhone 15 will be the same as always. It seems that everything said is worthless

Is what we have been saying so far about the possibility that there are no physical buttons on the next iPhone 15 worth nothing? It’s a posibility. Bearing in mind that we operate in the world of rumor mills, lWe ourselves must take them with caution and above all with caution. Most of the rumors indicate that it is more than likely that we will see a new terminal with new buttons, or rather, without buttons. But now you have to reset the counter. Everything seems to return to the way it was before.

It’s a rumour, of course. The point is that it is launched by one of the analysts with the highest success rates in terms of predictive analysis on the Apple world. Ming Chi kuo, states that according to certain reportsit is more than likely that Apple has abandoned the solid state buttons due to technical problems. This change occurs during the development stage of EVT. This means that these hardware modifications are possible. Just in case you were thinking that by time, the modifications would already be made and this rumor did not make sense.

This will mean that Apple will not have more production costs because the cases and models are already made. This should imply that the price should not be increased of the new terminals, but of course, with Apple anything goes lately and it seems that we could still have the most expensive iPhone ever sold.

Seen what has been seen, if the lack of buttons was an incentive to update the terminal, we will have to continue waiting a little longer. Maybe the 16 or 17 model. Let’s hope it doesn’t get stuck like the AR glasses or the car.