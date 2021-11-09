It seemed like it was never going to come: Instagram posts can now be previewed on Twitter

In recent years we have become accustomed to pasting a link in an application and, when it has to do with a video, a news item on a website or a publication on a social network, getting a kind of preview of what it contains. It is a way of inviting the person who receives it to jump in and visit it, something that would not otherwise be so attractive if we only obtain a URL peeled and lironda. On Twitter, for example, when pasting the address of a content from YouTube, Twitch or a news page, for example, we get a preview that offers a preview of the main image and the title of what it contains … something that it was impossible to do with Instagram. Have you never noticed? Well yes, for many years the social network has remained without previews within Twitter. We had thrown in the towel. This function was so requested by users that there came a time when they considered it impossible. Well, it just arrived and all the Instagram posts that we share through Twitter will have a small preview space. As you can see right here below in the message that the Facebook people have left in the bird’s social network. Also from Instagram they play with how long it has taken to arrive, stating that “they said it would never happen”, but finally, “the previews of the Twitter cards begin TODAY” to arrive in a generalized way. So when we now share a link “from Instagram to Twitter, a preview of that post will appear.” In any case, it must be remembered that behind this function there is a small history of confrontations between the two social networks, with Facebook in the background. And it is that there was a moment in which the previews of uploads to Instagram could be seen embedded within the tweets. The reason they disappeared? Well, you can imagine it: taking advantage of the fact that the Pisuerga passed through Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg’s men tried to detect Twitter friends with Instagram accounts, so Jack Dorsey’s people cut off the tap of their API. It is to be imagined that if we have reached this point it is because things have calmed down and both of them already trust each other somewhat more than a few years ago. Be that as it may, we finally have an option that was sorely missed. >