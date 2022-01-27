The deployment of Windows 11 began to be somewhat bumpy, especially due to the initially requested requirements. The TPM 2.0 chip generated a lot of controversy and the company decided to allow the possibility of us skipping some requirements. Since its release in October of the previous year, the operating system could only be tested on devices selected by the company. Nevertheless, Microsoft has announced that Windows 11 could be available much sooner than expected for all eligible computers.

This is great news for users, considering that the delivery of the operating system would take several additional months. However, some factors influenced to speed up the process.

Windows 11 will be available well before the middle of 2022

Image source: Microsoft Documentation. Windows 11 Deployment Status Update for Eligible Teams, where Microsoft announces that it will advance the deployment.

When we talk about Windows 11 being available much earlier than expected, we are referring to its arrival on the rest of the computers. As we mentioned at the beginning, Windows 11 arrived for some computers that met the requirements demanded by Microsoft. The idea was to continue adjusting the operating system for its arrival on the rest of the eligible computers, whose tentative date was in the middle of the year 2022.

However, since Cupertino the status of the Windows 11 rollout has been changed, indicating that it is moving at a much faster pace than expected. One of the main reasons for this is that the number of users upgrading has doubled since the release of Windows 10. In that sense, Microsoft wants to capitalize on this interest by immediately bringing a version that many more people can install.

Another compelling factor that may be pushing Microsoft to make Windows 11 available earlier than expected for eligible PCs is its new big update. This is expected in February and will bring a version of Android applications on Windows. So, these rollouts could coincide giving users the chance not only to update their system, but also to try out a good package of new features.