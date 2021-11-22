It is time to wait until 2023 for the arrival of end-to-end encryption to Messenger and Instagram

The Meta team, formerly Facebook Inc, additional time will be taken for the release of the desired default end-to-end encryption for both Messenger and Instagram, now arriving sometime in 2023.

Currently, it is WhatsApp the messaging service, from the company directed by Mark Zuckerberg, which has end-to-end encryption by default after its implementation in 2014, although since last October, backup copies of this service also begin to have encryption.



More time to “get it right”

In this way, the implementation of end-to-end encryption in Messenger and Instagram will not be finally fulfilled during the next year, as was originally planned.

As Antigone Davis, Meta’s global head of security, points out in his column in The Telegraph publication:

We are taking our time to get it right and do not plan to finalize the global implementation of end-to-end encryption by default across all of our messaging services until sometime in 2023.

Keep in mind that both Facebook Messenger and Instagram do have features based on end-to-end encryption, as is the case of secret chats, in the case of the first, such as the possibility of keeping end-to-end encrypted in the second after manual activation.

The lack of end-to-end encryption by default prevents, today, Facebook Messenger and Instagram users from interacting with WhatsApp users, and vice versa.

In this regard, Facebook Messenger and Instagram have been allowing interoperability for more than a year, added to the fact that for more than a month it is mandatory to accept the integration of Instagram to continue using Messenger.

Meta’s vision, according to Davis, is to offer a three-point approach focused on “preventing harm from occurring by giving people more control and responding quickly if something happens.”

It will therefore be necessary to wait a little longer, and who knows if this also brings the ambitious integration with WhatsApp that allows interaction with contacts regardless of the application (of Meta) that is used.