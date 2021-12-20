It is still possible to skip to Edge in Windows to open links in taskbar searches and this app makes it possible

It’s been in the news in recent days as Microsoft try to get users to use your Edge browser, already loaded on Windows computers since they leave the factory, as the default browser. It is difficult to use another browser. Using another browser for “all” links was possible until Microsoft released updates KB5008212 and KB5008215.

Among other things, these builds for Windows 10 and Windows 11 blocked the operation of a tool that allowed redirection of applications such as EdgeDeflector. With it, it was possible to use the web browser that we have determined even when clicking on the Search links in the taskbar. Something that despite Microsoft’s attempts, achieves MSEdgeRedirect again.

Using another browser is possible

It is an application that allows open links within Windows 11 and Windows 10 with another browser other than Edge. This affects the links that appear when using “Search in taskbar”, the weather widget, or other elements of the operating system.

With MSEdgeRedirect instead of opening the corresponding link within Edge, you can use the browser that we have configured as default. This is an app that works differently than EdgeDeflector when passing the command line argument to Edge. According to the application developer this prevents Microsoft from blocking MSEdgeRedirect.

In short, it is a tool for redirect news, searches, widgets, weather links and more to the browser that we have as default.

MSEdgeRedirect is an application that is currently in beta version, so you may experience some performance problems. It is a free tool and you can access all the details about it within Github.

