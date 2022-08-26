It is one of the most watched movies on Netflix, although its plot has been highly criticized

The three films that sequentially tell this story at times crazy, managed to have a record that perhaps none would like to have: the lowest score, 0%, of positive reviews according to the Rotten Tomatoes site, which brings together the opinions of the most prominent specialists in the world of entertainment.

It’s about the 365 days, 365 days: that day and the most recent, 365 more days (which currently ranks number 1 on the platform in various countries), which take as their starting point the novels written by the Polish Blanka Lipinska. In several interviews, he assured that he found the inspiration to write these stories after a trip he made through Sicily, Italy, and after reading the erotic trilogy, 50 shades of gray, written by EL James. Lipinska He was also part of these films, since he co-wrote the script with Mojca Tirs Y Tomasz Mandes, and even made a cameo.

Massimo and Laura, in the middle of a toxic relationship. (Netflix)

This film tells the story of a Sicilian mobster named Massimo Torricelli (Michelle Morrone), who falls in love with Laura Biel (Anna-Maria Sieklucka) barely sees her at the airport and decides to kidnap her so that the woman ends up feeling the same as him. With a more than controversial method, this energetic male locks the woman under lock and key for 365 days, a period of time that he gives Laura to fall in love with her charms. With this macho approach, the film advances in its plot that managed to captivate consumers of Netflix that positioned it as the most watched film at its premiere in 2020. The following year the sequel arrived, 365 days: that day, which repeated the same formula with similar result.

- Advertisement -

Now we have the third film in the platform catalog, 365 more dayswhich completes this crazy trilogy and, as expected, comfortably took the first places in Netflix. The films resort to misunderstood eroticism in which women are subjected. The manipulation, the excessive abuse and the totally wrong image of man as a male goat, were some of the topics that were taken into account for such a low score and so many negative reviews.

Massimo is presented as an abusive and manipulative man. (Netflix)

The reviews gathered on the site Rotten Tomatoes were forceful: the films that are part of this trilogy received 0% positive rating. “It’s just a movie” This is how a critic of the RogerEbert.com site described the third part and completed the idea with: “Brain death with choreographed sex”.

The question that remains in the air is why the consumer chooses to see these types of stories knowing many times in advance that they have a disastrous story in front of them. But there is nothing written about tastes and the success of this trilogy is demonstrated.

: