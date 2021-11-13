It is once again possible to subscribe to Netflix directly from its app for iOS

Netflix brings back the possibility that users can subscribe to its service directly from the app available for the iOS platform, after three years of absence due to quarrels with existing policies in the Apple App Store.

It was in 2018 when Netflix removed this feature to avoid the fee that application developers have to pay the company from the bitten apple for in-app purchases.



Facilitating some processes, despite everything

From then until now, the only possibility that iOS users had to subscribe to the service was by going directly to the Netflix website, reflecting the type of subscription chosen during registration later in the application once they log into it.

The most curious thing of all is that Netflix, like any other developer of apps for iOS, has been prohibited from notifying in the app that the registration has to be done through the web, an aspect that users have had to deduce for themselves without help from anyone.

Once back, the users they can now register or even change their subscription directly from the application itself, something that they will be able to appreciate, especially if they are fully mobile.

It seems that Netflix wants to have a better approach with its subscribers on the iOS platform, bringing them closer to other possibilities, despite the restrictions of Apple’s mobile operating system, to the point of having to find the formula that allows subscribers to access mobile games, Although as we already told you, the experience will not be the same as the one on Android for what has already been said.

Now it only remains to put the Netflix app for Apple TV at the same height of possibilities, something that is unknown at the moment when it could happen. In any case, Netflix’s efforts are to be appreciated. for trying to deliver the full experience that users of this platform deserve, despite the aforementioned restrictions.

Via: XDA Developers