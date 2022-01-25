It is now possible to silence the Google Assistant with a simple “stop”

Virtual assistants are very useful in certain cases, but there are times when they are asked for specific information and they go beyond what is necessary, offering longer answers than they should be.

It is worth that along the way they can also be silenced, preventing them from finishing the response, but this implies also indicating the activation command to then establish the order for them to be silent.



Well, this will no longer be necessary in the Google Assistant, which Starting today, a “stop” is enough to stop in its tracks the answer you are giving at the precise moment, according to the information request established.

In other words, you will no longer have to set the “Hey Google” command to tell the assistant to stop. With a “stop” it will be enough for the Google Assistant to realize that it must stop at the precise moment.

Users will be able to stop the Google Assistant both on smart speakers and also on smart displays.

According to 9to5Google, works whether the Continuous Talk feature is enabled or not.

If it is enabled, the corresponding indicator will remain on the screen in its usual position, that is, in the upper left corner. This is one more step so that Google Assistant users can better manage it.

And in the meantime, we have to wait for the quick phrases, introduced in the Pixel 6, to be extended to other devices so that users can establish commands without the need to establish the activation command.

As Google comments on its Twitter profile:

Helpful new Google Assistant feature alert! Do you want your smart display or speaker to stop talking? Just say “stop”; #HeyGoogle is not needed.

It will be a question of new and practical functions arriving along the way that allow users to have more fluid and useful conversations without having to constantly invoke the activation command.

In this competition against Alexa, Amazon’s virtual assistant, Google will continue to work to make interactions faster and more practical. At the moment Google’s plans for its assistant throughout this year are unknown.

The answer, at the latest, we will know at the next Google I/O.