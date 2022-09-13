It is now possible to roll back some iOS updates

Apple will allow removing security patches installed by the Rapid Security Response system from iOS 16, according to a recent report.

In other words, it’s now to install patches without completely updating an iPhone (or even restarting it, in some cases), as well as selectively removing them.

Greater control over iPhone security

According to a support document spotted and reported by MacRumors, it’s possible to remove a Rapid Security Response update by going to Settings > General > About, then tapping on the iOS version. In this section, an option called “Remove security update” is presented, where you can make the indicated adjustment.

The disclosed document doesn’t provide any examples of a genuine reason to uninstall any of the security patches, a condition that would eventually leave a phone exposed to the vulnerability these are intended to protect against.

It should be noted that the indicated information appears only in the help file in English, updated on September 12. On the other hand, if one reviews the Spanish version of this article, this data is not specified, since its last update was in February.

Rapid Security Response is enabled by default on iOS devices, but you can disable Rapid Security Response by going to Settings > General > Software Update > Automatic Updates and toggling “Security Answers and System Files”. By doing so, you can still be eligible for critical security updates, but only through the full iOS updates that include them.

This dynamic would also extend to macOS Ventura, which has not yet been officially released. However, so far there is no evidence in the Apple documentation to account for this.

It is important to emphasize that skipping a security update is not an open recommendation for any user. There are specific cases under which it is justified to apply this measure, such as those in which an older device has affected its performance after being updated and even if a software update generates an incompatibility with certain work applications or administration software. However, to reach an adequate diagnosis that justifies this decision in a responsible manner, the execution of this task should fall to someone who completely masters what he does and the risks involved.