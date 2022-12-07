It is now possible to play Ubisoft games purchased for PC directly on Amazon Luna

Ubisoft is a well-known video game publisher that is clearly committed to streaming games in the cloud, to the point of being the initial partner of Amazon Luna since its launch, in addition to having been a partner in the short adventure of Google Stadia, the video game service. Google cloud game streaming, which is coming to an end soon.

Ubisoft and Amazon now jointly announce that from today it is possible to play Ubisoft games purchased for PC directly on Amazon Luna through the Ubisoft Connect service.



Upping the ante for cloud gaming

This will require that the same titles are also on Amazon Luna, and that users have an active subscription to Prime or Luna+.

Regarding the availability of games, they point out that there are currently many Ubisoft titles that are also available on Amazon Luna, from classic to more modern in a number of categories, although the list may increase over time.

In this way, users will not need to be in front of the PC to play the purchased games, being able to use other devices to access their purchased game titles through Fire TV if they want to enjoy the experience on their televisions, although they also through other equipment or devices such as Chromebooks, with a growing orientation also towards games and games transmitted in the cloud, and obviously through smartphones, which allows these titles to be played anywhere.

To enjoy these games it will not be necessary to have a subscription to the Ubisoft channel on Amazon Luna, but this is still a marketing operation that will allow users to get closer to Ubisoft to the point that this launch could translate into little time in new subscribers for the Ubisoft channel on Amazon Luna.

And with regard to Google Stadia, Ubisoft is working so that users who bought games through Stadia can transfer them to PC before reaching the final closure of Google Stadia, for what remains less than two months for it.

It was clear that in the face of Christmas, these types of platforms would make some movement, and here we have it. The downside is that Amazon has not yet decided to extend the availability of Amazon Luna to international markets.

