It is now possible to listen to audio messages on WhatsApp for iPhone…

What a surprise that WhatsApp has confirmed today, you can now update to have the ability to listen to audio messages in a different chat. Version 22.4.75 is the one that makes it possible to play this content outside the chats, it is also possible to do it outside the app. This was already being tested in beta versions reported by WABetaInfo.

If you talk all the time through audio messages, this WhatsApp novelty is for you

It is very important to be able to listen to any audio message and play it regardless of whether you are in the receiving chat or in any other space in the app. The function is that a new player appears at the top, you can pause the message or close it. With this you can go to answer another chat, send content such as photos or videos, etc.

The characteristic It is complemented by new functions related to voice messages. You can record a message, pause it and re-record or listen to the message before sending it. It is also possible to see the WhatsApp notifications associated with the profile photos that will be visible on the lock screen.

By last, added support to support focus modes. So you will not have any problem to be able to program some way and that the messages do not arrive (as long as you configure to receive them or not at some time of the day).