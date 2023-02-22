It is now possible to create radio stations in YouTube Music with greater flexibility

After several months available in the testing phase, which began at the end of last year, Google has now made official the launch of its new function for creating completely personalized radio stations for YouTube Music users on Android and iOS.

This new feature allows users a level of flexibility beyond what they currently find on other existing audio streaming platforms when creating custom radio stations.



With more controls to create radio stations than the competition

And it is that with the new YouTube Music, users will be able to establish a series of key elements to create their personalized radio stations, giving rise to a succession of artists, from which they will be able to choose a maximum of 30, also being able to determine the frequency with which they appear, and even establishing filters of desired moods.

These filters will be very useful, for example, if the resulting radio station has an insufficient number of songs to play, which will allow the chosen options to be altered to obtain a more complete and sufficient list.

Be that as it may, users will have a radio station that will be constantly updated and will be named after the selected artists and key elements, something that can complicate its management if a significant number of artists are selected.

Once users are satisfied with their own personal radio station they have created, they can manually save it to their music library for later access.

A possible attraction for users of rival services

And speaking of its competition, YouTube Music sticks its chest out in front of it, noting that this new feature offers “much more control over your music listening experiences” compared to rival platforms, which can be a wake-up call and be able to get users to listen to music. Users of other platforms can at least take a little more interest in YouTube Music, although by itself it will not be enough to get them to abandon the rival platforms in which they are.

It is already a matter of the new feature rolling out to all users over the next few weeks, and once it is available, users go to the main feed and look for the option to “Create a radio”, where they will have everything what is necessary for it.