It is now possible to control Apple Music playback from Waze

Waze, the popular real-time social traffic information platform, has added support for a new music platform: Apple Music.

Now, subscribers to Apple’s streaming music service will have the ability to manage their music playback with the tools that Waze offers.

Waze now offers support for Apple Music

Through a dedicated icon, it is possible to control music playback from Waze. This is a function limited to officially supported music services, among which Spotify, Deezer, Tidal or YouTube Music stand out, among others. To these options, currently only for iOS, Apple Music is also integrated.

To take advantage of this integration to listen and control music more safely while driving, it is necessary to have the most recent version of Waze available in the App Store and, of course, maintain an active subscription to the Apple Music service.

“For years, Waze has partnered with audio services to bring you the best, safest, and most fun driving experience. Starting today, Apple Music will integrate seamlessly with Waze, so you can keep your eyes on the road while enjoying the ride.”noted Google from the waze’s blog.

To enjoy the music content offered by Apple Music from Waze, you need to access the app’s music tools, located at the top of the screen. From there it is possible to play, pause and change songs with ease. In addition, you can manage your current playlist, alternate use with other compatible music apps linked to Waze, and the ability to easily return to full map view.

It should be noted that those who do not have access to the CarPlay features in their car’s radio or multimedia system, will be able to take advantage of this integration to manage the music heard at the wheel in a safer way.

Apple Music subscribers can now enjoy their favorite songs while driving with Waze, but only on iPhone. The extension of this integration to Android was not announced, despite the fact that Apple’s music platform also has an app for this operating system.