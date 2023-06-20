It is now possible to contract the Government’s satellite Internet service for rural areas in Spain

- Advertisement -

While in some parts of Spain you can already enjoy fiber optic Internet connections of up to 10 Gbps speed, and the possibility of obtaining connections of up to 20 Gbps is already on the horizon, there are many places in the country where it has not yet been been possible to have a decent connection speed and stability, as is the case in many rural areas.

In order to bring the same possibilities that the Internet offers to all citizens and companies regardless of where they are, thus closing the digital divide, the UNICO-Rural Demand program is starting today, an initiative of the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation framed within the Digital Spain agenda and the Recovery Plan, to bring access to broadband in rural areas at a download speed of 100Mbps at a cost of 35 euros per month.



Closing the digital divide in rural areas

The option finally chosen to bring Internet to remote places where it is not possible to enjoy at least 50 Mbps of speed by land is through Hispasat satellites, and both users and companies in the benefited areas can already contract the service through from a series of operators, which will vary depending on the area.

To consult the areas where it is already possible to contract the service and through which operators, the web conectate35.es arrives. This website tells us, among other things, that:

Within the framework of the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan -financed by the European Union NextGenerationEU-, Hispasat is the only winner of the UNICO Rural Demand Program promoted by the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation. To this end, Hispasat makes a network resource platform available to retail operators for the provision of a quality Internet access service available in 100% of Spanish territory.

Without permanence, and with speed improvement for 2024

It also tells us that although the service will initially be 100 Mbps download and 5 Mbps upload, these speeds will go up to 200Mbps and 10Mbps respectively from January 2024.

Of course, users will have a data consumption limit of 150Gigabytes/month maximum, although it will not count data consumption that occurs between 1:00 a.m. and 6:00 a.m., and where the consumption limit is reached of data, the service will continue to be present but at lower speeds.

The satellite Internet service will allow retail operators to include additional services such as IoT, IPTV, VPN, mobile telephony, customer area, online legal, medical and veterinary assistance, and fixed IP.

The provision of this service will end on December 31, 2027, not being subject to permanence.

More information: Conectate35.es