It is now possible to choose between three conversation modes for the new Bing chatbot

More news is coming to the new Bing from Microsoft powered by Artificial Intelligence. In this regard, Microsoft is rolling out the feature that will allow users to choose the conversation tone for the integrated chatbot, with three possible modes: creative, balanced, and precise.

From the outset, the balanced mode is the one that is available by default, although users can keep it or opt for one of the two remaining modes. In case of opting for the creative mode, they will get “original and imaginative” answers, while if they opt for the precise mode, they will get more concise and practical answers.



Customizing responses

According to Mikhail ParakhinMicrosoft’s head of web services, the new mode switcher for the chatbot should already be available to 90% of the new Bing users, although the new feature is expected to roll out to the remaining 10% of users.

There is no doubt that Microsoft has had to work quickly to tackle the initial problems that have been found in user conversations, establishing a series of limits to avoid offensive or inappropriate responses.

There were also problems under the restrictions established a posteriori, where the chatbot itself even refused to answer some questions that without the restrictions would have passed two towns in the answers.

In recent days, Microsoft has found itself loosening the restrictions, without actually removing them. In addition, an update released this week will reduce the cases of “hallucinations” of the responses, as well as significantly reduce the times that the chatbot refuses to respond for no apparent reason.

Now, with the new modes, users will be able to choose the personality they want to get from the chatbot itself integrated into the new Bing powered by Artificial Intelligence.

The latest to date after continuous improvements and updates

This launch has been made officially after a testing period, where an attempt has been made to refine the problems that have arisen along the way, as some users have come to share on social networks.

And while now that it’s widely available, it’s likely that there may be other issues that will be addressed over time, but the new Bing by AI isn’t yet publicly available, where many stakeholders have yet to bide their time. after a waiting list.