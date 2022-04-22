Tech News

It is now possible to access Proton Calendar and Proton Drive from the ProtonMail Tor website

By: Brian Adam

Proton AG, the company behind services like ProtonMail or Proton VPN, wants to make it easy for users to use their services, even if they are in territories where governments may limit their Internet freedoms.

For this, understanding that the Tor Project is the most effective solution against permanent and advanced censorship on the Internet, begins to support him by joining as a member of the Green Onion. They point to:

That is why we are pleased to announce that Proton now supports the development of Tor as a member of Green Onion. This will allow us to work closely with the Tor Project team and improve your experience of Proton web applications on top of Tor.

Bypassing censorship and surveillance on the Internet

Also, in collaboration with the Tor Project, they just updated the .onion website they currently havenow giving the possibility that users can also access Proton Calendar and Proton Drive, in addition to ProtonMail, from the same .onion website:

As part of this collaboration, we implemented a major update to the ProtonMail site and added the Proton Calendar and Proton Drive Tor sites. You’ll enjoy a redesigned, user-friendly inbox, calendar, and file storage while benefiting from Tor’s enhanced privacy protection.

The Tor Experience Update also now includes the ability for users to register their accounts directly from the .onion pagethus avoiding the possible censorship that it may suffer in its territory, making it easier to have an account from Tor.

Proton AG understands that this can be a lifesaver for some who may be facing situations of censorship or surveillance, although in any case they offer it as an effective alternative to the use of VPN where there are no other forms of free access.

Our close collaboration with the Tor Project and our upgraded onion site will provide more ways for people facing advanced online surveillance and censorship to access our services.

More information: Proton AG

