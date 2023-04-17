It is confirmed: there will be new MacBook laptops at the next Apple WWDC

- Advertisement -

He macbook air is a line of laptops that Apple launched in 2008. The first model was a game changer in the world of this type of computer, due to its thin and light design and advanced options such as solid-state storage drives. This made it quickly become options in high demand by users. Well then. It seems that a new generation is very close to being a reality.

The truth is that the MacBook Air is one of the Apple ranges that has undergone the most changes -in less time- since they became official, and each iteration offers improved features and specifications. So much so that, to the surprise of many, there are models that offer a similar or better capacity than the MacBook Pro (thanks to the processors inside that are Apple’s own creation).

A release that is imminent

According to the latest reports, Apple could be preparing to present its 15-inch MacBook Air soon, since the new models are already undergoing compatibility tests with third-party applications in the App Store. In this way, everything indicates that it will be in the WWDC 2023 when they are officially announced, so we are talking about the month of June of this same year.

Being sure that the processor that it will use will be developed by Apple itself -and that it will have an eight-core CPU and a 10-core GPU-, along with 8 GB of RAM, everything seems to point to the new MacBook Air finally will come equipped with an M2, instead of the next-generation chip from the Cupertino company as had been speculated. In this way, we will have to wait for the year 2023 to advance so that these laptops will include the expected M3, which everything indicates that it will be released with the Pro.

A small disappointment, but the truth is that it makes sense for the Cupertino company to give greater importance to the most professional teams in what has to do with the performance section.

Some more things about these laptops

From the looks of it, the 15-inch MacBook Air will have a “same” screen resolution as the 14-inch Pro model, which means the new MacBook Air will have a less dense screen compared to MacBooks with smaller panels. However, the difference in screen quality is likely to be minimal as Apple focuses on highlighting the strongest points of its products during their releases.

With the announcement of macOS 14 that will be a reality at WWDC 2023, it is only a matter of a couple of months before it can be see in action the expected 15-inch MacBook Air that aims to be a very well-received model in the market.

