It is already possible to edit your WhatsApp messages easily if you follow these steps

The wait has been eternal, but the moment that millions of users have been waiting for has finally arrived: you can now WhatsApp . In this way, if you make a mistake when writing to someone, you will be able to remedy it. Until now we had heard that this function would arrive very soon, even some beta users of the platform could already edit WhatsApp messages. But now we have the platform’s own confirmation, which has officially announced the arrival of this new WhatsApp function. “We’re excited to give you more control over your chats, as you can now do anything from correcting simple misspellings to adding additional context to a message. Just long-press on the sent message and choose “Edit” from the menu. You have up to fifteen minutes to do so.” They say in the press release that they have published. WhatsApp already allows you to edit messages in a simple way As we have told you, we knew that there was very little left for WhatsApp messages to become a reality. Now, the platform confirms it officially, although we will have to wait a few weeks for it to reach all users. In this way, WhatsApp has announced that, once this function reaches all users, you will have a total of 15 minutes to correct any errors in the message sent. Regarding the mechanism of use. the certain thing is that it does not have major complication. All you have to do is click on the sent message, open the options menu by clicking on the button with the three dots icon and hit Edit. A conceptual menu will open that will allow you to edit the message without much difficulty. Of course, we bring bad news. Mainly because, unlike Telegram. In the case of WhatsApp, it will continue to leave a notice so that all users know that you have edited a message, while in Telegram you can delete it and rewrite it without leaving a trace. As they indicate in the publication “Edited messages will show the status “edited”, so recipients will be aware of the correction, but will not be able to see the history of changes. As with all personal messages, multimedia files and calls, Any changes you make will be protected by end-to-end encryption.” So, your contacts will know that you have edited the message, but they will not be able to know what you initially put. Regarding the release date, it is already available for some users and in the coming weeks it will be available for everyone. So it’s a matter of having a little more patience. >