It is already known which is the iPhone 14 with the largest battery... and it will surprise you!

- Advertisement -

iphone-14-with.jpg" width="980" height="565" alt="It is already known which is the iPhone 14 with the ... and it will you!">

Sometimes there are opportunities that are worth taking advantage of if you intend to change your smartphone. If you are one of those who have been using the Android operating system for a long time and have no plans to switch to iOS, one of the best terminals that exists with the development of Google is on sale. We talk about Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra.

One of the things that Apple does not usually do is to officially communicate the charge of the battery of each of the models that make up the new range of smartphones. iPhone. And, for now, this way of proceeding is maintained. Well, this information has been revealed and there is some surprise about it.

Apple has released its biggest phone ever

- Advertisement -

The data has been obtained from a database that exists in a Chinese regulator, so it must be given high credibility. And the truth is that the usual pattern of not integrating a drums of a large load is something that does not vary in the new iPhone 14. Of course, there is one of them that includes the component with the highest capacity that the Cupertino company has put on the market to date.

The device in question is iPhone 14Plus, of which there is no previous version due to the size of the screen that it includes, which reaches 6.7 inches. This equipment has inside a 4,325 mAh battery, making it the highest amperage ever seen in an Apple smartphone (and, curiously, it exceeds the Pro Max version, which in principle could be expected to be chosen , but due to the integrated camera it seems to have a little less space inside).

Manzana

All the batteries of the iPhone 14 range

Next, we let the comparison list of the loads that the different models that make up the iPhone 14 range have and the one that is present in the iPhone 13 range. In general, there is an increase in most models, except in one case that is surprising as you will see:

iPhone 14

iPhone 14: 3,279mAh

iPhone 14 Plus: 4,325mAh

iPhone 14 Pro: 3200mAh

iPhone 14 Pro Max: 4,323mAh

iPhone 13

iPhone 13mini: 2,406mAh

iPhone 13: 3,227mAh

iPhone 13 Pro: 3,095mAh

iPhone 13 Pro Max: 4,352mAh

What does the improvement entail?

The data you have seen allows us to ensure that due to the increase in amperage and the improvements in the integrated hardware -as well as in iOS 16-, you can get almost an hour more of use of Apple phones in uses such as playback Of video. Therefore, the improvements are important, but not radical, which allows it to be among the best models in the autonomy section within the high-end product range. But yes, the new iPhone 14 improveand this is always appreciated.

- Advertisement -

>