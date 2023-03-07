It is a reality: if you think about buying an iPhone 14, now there is a new color

- Advertisement -

For a few days there has been speculation about the possibility that Apple would somehow update its range of phones iPhone 14. And, today, the company led by Tim Cook has made official the news that it was keeping secret and that is none other than the arrival of a new color so that users can choose in the best possible way the option that interests them the most.

The truth is that this new possibility fits quite well due to the imminent arrival of spring, since the color chosen is quite intense and, therefore, it seems that it adapts to the fact that the color is increasing. We say all this because the color that Apple has chosen as new is yellow. It is not very common in the world of telephony, but it is not the first time it has been tried (POCO has almost turned it into a brand identity and Xiaomi even launched a Lite version of one of its smartphones in its day high-end as well).

The iPhone that can be obtained in yellow

Well, they are not all that are part of the latest generation of the well-known phones from the Cupertino firm. Specifically, the options that Apple has released are the iPhone 14 and the Plus version of this variant. That is, the cheapest mobiles that the manufacturer has on the market. Therefore, it should not have dared with the Pro to make them look a little more serious. Consequently, those who now have in mind to buy one of these devices, have to think about it to see if the new available color convinces them.

In short, the iPhone 14 range is available in the following colors: purple, blue, black, pink, red, white and, of course, the new yellow. Many could have expected green after Apple put it up for sale within the range of phones we are talking about last year, but they wanted to to experience with something different and, at the same time, very striking. By the way, the availability of the new color is on Friday of this week, although this also depends on the market in question.

Another novelty: new silicone covers

Well yes, the company with the bitten apple has announced that it is putting new covers on the market that, of course, respect the colors of the aforementioned iPhone 14 range phones. Obviously, they fit like a glove, since they are official, and they have no problems with MagSafe technology.

Apart from indicating that the manufacturing material is silicone on the outside, it has also been reported that there is a microfiber layer on the inside so that the phone is always well protected against the usual day-to-day actions with the iPhone. Its price is in the 59 euros and they are available from this very Thursday.

