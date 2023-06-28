“It did everything right”: Apple praised by Oculus founder after Vision Pro headset announcement

- Advertisement -

Apple announced the Vision Pro as its first mixed reality headset, and although it is not expected to arrive until 2024, the accessory has gained worldwide attention and generated reactions from famous people in the market. After Mark Zuckerberg’s evaluations, the AR/VR glasses praised by Oculus founderwhich now belongs to Meta. Palmer Luckey said, in an interview with entrepreneur Peter H. Diamandis’s podcast, that Apple “basically did everything right” with the Vision Pro, even though several features of the device have been negatively criticized by the public, such as dependence on an external battery and , mainly, its suggested price of US$ 3,499 (about R$ 17 thousand).

According to Luckey, mixed reality glasses "need to become something that everyone wants" before they can become cheap. With that, Apple did not hesitate to present its first headset with a price three times higher than that charged by the Meta Quest Pro. Another controversial detail of the glasses, the external battery was also discussed during the podcast. The entrepreneur claims that he also intended to use this power solution to reduce the weight of Oculus products, so he considers the idea of ​​​​removing the weight of the headset battery to guarantee more comfort during use.

Keeping the battery separate from the headset has allowed Apple to cram multiple sensors and good processing support into the Vision Pro, which has 12 cameras, 5 sensors, and 6 microphones. This design choice should allow for upgrades in the future, and according to rumors, the company is already preparing to launch a new generation of the wearable.

visionOS can already be tried

Apple last week released the application development kit (SDK) for visionOS, the operating system that powers the Vision Pro. With the availability of the tools, developers subscribed to the platform can finally test the headset's interface, features and native applications before its launch in 2024. With design elements reminiscent of iOS and macOS, Xcode 15 Beta 2 lets you simulate day and night environments with visionOS, use the mouse to "move your head" and look around, use system apps, test entrance and much more.

