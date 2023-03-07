5G News
It arrived! Motorola releases Android 12 for Moto G31 in Brazil

By Abraham
It arrived! Motorola releases Android 12 for Moto G31 in Brazil
The Moto G31 was launched in 2021 with Android 11 and now it is finally receiving Android 12. The update began to be released in Europe today by Motorola bringing news in privacy, security, personalization and much more.

According to reader Manoel Neto, the Motorola Moto G31 model XT2173-1 started receiving the update today in Europe, which brings the new Material You layout for the system and its applications, support for themes based on the wallpaper, all of this reducing CPU usage on animations to save battery life.

Update to Android 12 on Moto G31. Images: Manoel Neto

The new firmware version also brings with it the December 2022 security patch, a nice addition but not the latest. Speaking of security, Android 12 now indicates the use of sensors such as a microphone and cameras with a green icon in the upper right area of ​​the screen.

Users will now also be able to limit permissions such as use of location to approximate or precise, give apps temporary permissions, and more. A new privacy center is also available in the settings menu, where you can see an extract of all the information collected by the apps recently.

Update your Motorola by going to Settings > About Phone > Software Update.

Finally, it is worth remembering that Motorola has also announced which cell phones will receive Android 13, check out the complete list here.

Our thanks to the reader Manoel Neto!

know more
The Motorola Moto G31 is available at Extra for BRL 1,079. The cost-benefit is good. There are 10 best models. To see the other 28 offers click here.

(updated March 6, 2023 at 3:14 PM)

